WOODSTOCK — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys ice hockey team nipped Woodstock 1-0 on Monday.
Evan Wright scored on a power play at the beginning of the third period. That game winner was set up by Brett Parsons.
Goalie Darek Harvey made 29 saves to earn the shutout for the 1-2 Colonels.
Wednesday's area schedule
Brattleboro Nordic skiing hosts MAU: 3 p.m.
Brattleboro boys basketball host Champlain Valley Union: 7 p.m.
Brattleboro boys ice hockey at Northfield: 7 p.m.
Bellows Falls boys basketball hosts Long Trail: 7 p.m.
Leland & Gray boys basketball at Poultney: 7 p.m.
Brattleboro girls ice hockey hosts Woodstock: 7:15 p.m.