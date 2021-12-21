Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

WOODSTOCK — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys ice hockey team nipped Woodstock 1-0 on Monday.

Evan Wright scored on a power play at the beginning of the third period. That game winner was set up by Brett Parsons.

Goalie Darek Harvey made 29 saves to earn the shutout for the 1-2 Colonels.

Wednesday's area schedule

Brattleboro Nordic skiing hosts MAU: 3 p.m.

Brattleboro boys basketball host Champlain Valley Union: 7 p.m.

Brattleboro boys ice hockey at Northfield: 7 p.m.

Bellows Falls boys basketball hosts Long Trail: 7 p.m.

Leland & Gray boys basketball at Poultney: 7 p.m.

Brattleboro girls ice hockey hosts Woodstock: 7:15 p.m.

Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.