HINSDALE, N.H. — The Hinsdale Pacers Coed Unified Basketball Team lost to the ConVal Cougars 50-42 in a closely played game at Hinsdale High School Wednesday afternoon. The loss brings the team’s record for the season to 1-2.
The Cougars scored first when senior Nico Colon made a field goal to put his team ahead. The Cougars held the lead until late in the third quarter when the Pacer’s Eli Blodgett shot a two-pointer from the top of the key to put the Pacers ahead 38-36. That is where the score stood at the end of the third quarter.
But the lead was short-lived as the Cougars outscored the Pacers 12-4 in the final quarter to win the game. The teams played four eight-minute quarters.
Encouraged by spectators who yelled out “Tyler” when Hinsdale’s Tyler Doyle had the ball, the senior scored 14 points to lead the Pacers. Hinsdale’s Ryder Laflam also hit double figures with 12 points. Rounding out the scoring for the Pacers was Blodgett with 6, Tyler’s twin brother senior Brandon Doyle with 6, and Maddie Raymond with 4.
The game’s top scorer with 18 points, ConVal senior Nico Colon, was also spurred on by hearing “Nico” called out loudly by the ConVal bench when he had the ball. He was joined in double figures by junior Aiden Demetrion with 10 points. Rounding out the Cougar scoring was sophomore Jack Ingram with 8, Eva Antonellis with 4, Alohi Lorden with 4, Mariah Woodhouse with 4, and Jasmine Woodhouse with 2 points.
After the game, Hinsdale coach Katie Leonard praised all the players and commended senior Tyler Doyle for his team leading 14 points and Ryder Laflam, playing in his first year on the team, for his 12 points. But she added the top scorers switch from week to week.
Coach Leonard said “today's game was very competitive for our team. It was a close game with ConVal but it made our students kind of step up and play more defense and grab rebounds. And it actually, I think, brought out the best in our team.”
ConVal coach Kevin Carne had similar thoughts. After the game, he said “I thought it was exciting. The teams are very competitive ... It was fun. It was exciting and back and forth.”
Asked how she liked coaching the Unified team, Leonard responded: “Oh, I wouldn't trade it for the world. Getting involved with Unified has been one of the best coaching decisions I've made. The sportsmanship that all the teams display is amazing. Everybody wants to be successful and have fun. The environment in the gym is friendly and cooperative — it's a great experience.”
Hinsdale hosts ConVal during a Unified Basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.