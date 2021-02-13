HINSDALE, N.H. — Dart board lights throughout the area were left on all day on Jan. 26 to honor Dana Cornellier.
“When I was new to playing, Dana always had an encouraging word,” said Brooks Henningsen. “He was a great ambassador to the game of darts. He always made new players feel welcome.”
Cornellier, who was the Keene Pub Dart League’s president, died unexpectedly at his home on Jan. 17 at the age of 50.
“Dana was fun to play, a good sport, and really cared about the league and its players. His presence will be sorely missed,” member James Burdo commented.
The Hinsdale High School graduate ran the Keene league for eight years. The group played darts every Tuesday night, generally gathering at The Italian Club or American Legion Post 4.
“Dana was always a guy to lift everyone’s spirits. You may not have been a good player, but he would always be congratulating you and always telling people to keep their chin up,” noted West Brattleboro resident Mike Patenaude, who served as the league’s VP and will now take over as the president.
As the paddock boss at Hinsdale Greyhound Park in the 1990s, Cornellier organized a softball game, participated in fantasy football drafts at the track, and also took his coworkers to an amusement park for a day of fun — giving out high fives after each roller coaster ride. He even hung a dart board in the break room so that the leadouts could hone their skills when not parading the dogs in front of the crowd.
The father of three often used Facebook to share pics of his Halloween decorations, Six Flags photos with his daughter “Bean” and remote control car videos starring his grandson Rowan.
“Dana was his (Rowan’s) absolute favorite,” mentioned Craig Peers, who was one of many to leave his dart board light on all day on Jan. 26.
Zachary Ponce did the same, along with drinking a Shock Top beer in his friend’s honor.
The Dana Cornellier Memorial Blind Draw dart tournament is set for Feb. 27 at American Legion Post 4 at 11:30 a.m. The event will be held in order to remember Cornellier and also support his children.
If you would like to donate a gift basket or gift certificate, you can shoot an email to keenepubdarts@gmail.com.