BRATTLEBORO — After losing 36-26 in Springfield on April 12, the Brattleboro Union High School Unified basketball team will be seeking revenge during a home game against the Cosmos on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m.
The teams went to the break deadlocked at 16-16 in the first meeting. Lexy Bills and Emily Toner caught fire in the second half as Springfield pulled away.
Joanie Tuttle paced the Colonels with 10 points in the earlier matchup. Justin Wegiel and Bobby Petrie pumped in four points apiece, while Ashley Cleveland, Tyler Bolduc, Kyle Simuro and Justin Anderson all added one bucket.
Tuttle has been in a zone this season, leading the purple and white with eight points against Middlebury in front of a packed house. Every player scored for BUHS in the team's opener versus Hartford.
Springfield roster: Coach — Margaret Gultekin. Players — Lexy Bills, Emily Toner, Isaiah Short, Sam Bailey, Patrick Toner, Josh Graves, Kaitlyn McGrath.
Brattleboro roster: Coaches — Tyler Boone, Erika Bassett. Players — Joanie Tuttle, Robert Chafee, Mario Day, Justin Anderson, Thomas Bell, Alana Bell, Bobby Petrie, Devon Rabideau, Kyle Simuro, Tyler Bolduc, Nicholas Carnes, Gabe Raymond, Philip Patoine, Zach Santiago, Justin Wegiel, Timothy Galdamez, Irvin Melo, Rose Isham, Kelis Melo, Ashley Cleveland, Silvia Galdamez.