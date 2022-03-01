BRATTLEBORO — Twenty-nine years after receiving his diploma, Dan Hamilton returned to Brattleboro Union High School with another piece of paper.
The plays he had written on it were brilliant.
The second-year head coach guided the No. 9 Mount Mansfield varsity boys’ basketball team to a 39-21 upset victory over the eighth-seeded Colonels in Tuesday night’s Division 1 Tournament game.
“It was kind of fun to play a game here. The gym has changed…it seems a lot smaller. It’s special to come back,” said the 1993 BUHS graduate, whose parents and one of his sisters sat behind his team’s bench during the contest.
The Cougars stole an 18-0 lead in the first 11 minutes. Owen Pinaud stole the ball twice in that span and Josh Syverson took a charge, while Jacob Leamon played tough defense against Brattleboro’s Cam Frost and also dove to the floor for a loose ball.
“We played some 3-2 zone, but mostly just played man. I was really happy with our defense,” Hamilton said.
A steal and layup by Sam Mattocks got the purple and white on the board with five minutes left in the second quarter. Mattocks would add two free throws, Paul McGillion scored on the post and Tate Chamberlin drilled a deep deuce before the Colonels went to the break trailing 25-8.
After a pretty reverse by Chamberlin, the visitors used a 6-0 run to go up by 23 points midway through the third.
“We thought they would zone us and they did, so we ran an overload. From what I saw on tape, they were soft in the middle of their zone,” Hamilton explained.
The Cougars were able to drain four shots from downtown on the night. Pinaud hit two of them, while Wyatt Leombruno-Nicholson and Hamilton's son (Dylan) also connected.
"UCLA" and "UVM" were a couple of plays that the Mount Mansfield coach called out after pulling the sheet from his back pocket.
Wearing white clothing, members of the BUHS student section finally had reason to cheer in the final quarter. Stephen Haskins started the 5-0 surge with a made free throw, McGillion added a putback, and Mattocks followed his own miss for two.
“Let’s go Colonels!” the students repeated.
Hamilton, who went to Academy School and was once a youth league basketball All-Star in town, was content with letting his players run out the clock down the stretch.
Brattleboro’s Samuel Mattocks scores the first points for Brattleboro after nearly a quarter and a half of going scoreless against Mt. Mansfield during a Division I boys’ basketball playoff game on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Brattleboro would lose 39-21.
Brattleboro’s Tate Chamberlin tries to get the ball to the rim while being covered by Mt. Mansfield’s Josh Syverson during a Division I boys’ basketball playoff game on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Brattleboro would lose 39-21.
Mt. Mansfield’s head coach Dan Hamilton leads his team to victory over Brattleboro during a Division I boys’ basketball playoff game on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Brattleboro’s Samuel Mattocks scores the first points for Brattleboro after nearly a quarter and a half of going scoreless against Mt. Mansfield during a Division I boys’ basketball playoff game on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Brattleboro would lose 39-21.
Mt. Mansfield’s head coach Dan Hamilton leads his team to victory over Brattleboro during a Division I boys’ basketball playoff game on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Brattleboro’s Samuel Mattocks shoots the ball during a Division I boys’ basketball playoff game on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Brattleboro would lose 39-21.
Brattleboro’s Tate Chamberlin tries to get the ball to the rim while being covered by Mt. Mansfield’s Josh Syverson during a Division I boys’ basketball playoff game on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Brattleboro would lose 39-21.