BRATTLEBORO — After guiding the Bellows Falls varsity field hockey team to a Division 1 state championship and a perfect season, Bethany Coursen was named the Southern Vermont League Division A Coach of the Year.
Her Terriers have reached six consecutive finals, including four seasons without a single loss. They put together an impressive 58-game winning streak from 2016-2019.
Grace Bazin, who tallied twice when Bellows Falls beat Champlain Valley Union 2-0 for all the marbles on Halloween, is one of four area players to make an SVL First Team. She is joined by teammates Maya Waryas and Grace Wilkinson, along with Brattleboro's MaKenna Severance.
A Division First Team
Bellows Falls — Maya Waryas, Grace Bazin, Grace Wilkinson, coach Bethany Coursen. Hartford — Bailey Cameron, Zoe Pfeiffer. Rutland — Alexis Patterson, Jenna Sunderland. Burr and Burton — Efremia Geralis, Riley Callen, Abby Farrington, Lola Herzog.
A Division 2nd Team
Bellows Falls — Jules McDermid, Jaia Caron. Burr and Burton — Celsey McMahon, Arden Wojtach, Hannah Callen. Rutland — Jessica Ebbighausen, Luci Horrocks, Gianna Pezzitti.
B Division 1st Team
Brattleboro — Makenna Severance. Otter Valley — Alice Keith, Jadynn Pope. Fair Haven — Tegan Hoard, Zoey Cole. Windsor — Hannah Wood, Alyssa Slocum, Peyton Richardson, Glenna Ricard, coach Jody Wood. Woodstock — Lili Sorrentino, Lily Gubbins, Anna Steele. Springfield — Josie Protas, Natalia Dorcely.
B Division 2nd Team
Brattleboro — Rosie Carignan, Brittney Wright. Fair Haven — Abby Brown. Springfield — Anna Church, Reilly Tennis. Woodstock — Lilia McCullough. Otter Valley — Marissa Connors.