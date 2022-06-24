COLCHESTER — The Twin State Field Hockey Game will take place at Saint Michael's College tonight at 6.
Bellows Falls coach Bethany Coursen will lead the Vermont team, assisted by Brattleboro's Erin Cooke and Windsor's Jody Wood.
Playing for the Green Mountain Girls will be BF's Jaia Caron, Maya Waryas, Grace Wilkinson and Grace Bazin, along with Karen Kapuscinski (Windsor), Hope Brunet (South Burlington), Elizabeth Tupaj (Essex), Tatum Sands (Burr and Burton), Clara Andre (Saint Johnsbury), Abby Guenther (South Burlington), Mia Angwin (South Burlington), Peyton Richardson (Windsor), Molly Laurent (Mount Abe), Sophia Yates (Woodstock), Jenna Symon (Mount Mansfield), Hannah Burrington (Mount Mansfield), Grace Gardner (Hartford), Maddie Donaldson (Mount Abe), Elsie Davis (Hartford), Libby Stevens (Rice) and Reese Perry (Windsor).
Admission for the NH-Vermont showdown is $5 for adults and $3 for students/seniors.