BRATTLEBORO — The Champlain Valley Union varsity baseball players were doing sprints instead of riding on a fire truck after this one.
The Redhawks, who had routed Brattleboro in the Division 1 state championship game last June, lost to the Colonels 5-4 in Thursday's long-awaited rematch at Tenney Field.
"This was a big win for sure," said BUHS coach Chris Groeger.
The skipper was thinking "Here we go again" when the visitors stole a 2-0 lead in the first frame.
"It was reminiscent of the last meeting, when we fell behind before fans could even sit down and enjoy their hot dogs," Groeger stated. "We were able to settle in and eventually go ahead."
Brattleboro pulled even in the third. Reed Sargent drew a leadoff walk and eventually scored on an infield error, while Zinabu McNeice beat out an infield single and later went home on a groundout by Turner Clews.
A three-run fifth inning put the hosts ahead to stay. McNeice earned a free pass and Willem Thurber singled to left — each scoring on a double down the third baseline by Clews, who is known to rock a cowboy hat after each game. A two-out single to right by Alex Carpenter plated what proved to be the winning run.
"Here we go, seven! Let's go, bud," Chris Haskins said from the fan section as starter Jackson Emery took the hill in the top of the sixth.
The super sophomore, who fanned five and walked four on the day, would give up RBI singles to Oliver Pudvar and Kyle Tivnan before handing the ball over to Thurber.
"Jackson recently returned from a Greece trip and I wanted to get his feet wet," Groeger noted. "After a rocky start, he showed a lot of composure."
Emery would move to third base and immediately catch a hot shot off the bat of Braedon Jones to end the threat.
CVU starter Jared Anderson then pitched a scoreless sixth.
The defending state champs got the tying run on right away, with Ryan Canty singling to center to open the seventh. Colby Galipeau would run for Canty, but he soon made a big mistake.
He tried to swipe second on what someone in the student section called "The best catcher in the 802."
"Cowboy" Clews fired a strike to Alex Bingham (SS) for the out.
"That throw was huge. It took the momentum away from them," mentioned the BUHS coach.
Thurber then got Anderson to fly out before striking out Robbie Fragola to end the contest. The hosts would get a standing ovation from the home crowd.
"It feels good. They are the cream of the crop in the state and really have been for years," said Groeger, whose team improved to 5-1 on the season by defeating the previously unbeaten Redhawks.
Carpenter singled twice to lead Brattleboro's offense. Emery, Thurber, Clews and McNeice added one hit each.
CVU's batting order: Oliver Pudvar, Kyle Tivnan, Braedon Jones, Ryan Canty, Jared Anderson, Robbie Fragola, Travis Stroh, Jason Douglas, Calvin Steele
Brattleboro's batting order: Aaron Petrie CF, Zinabu McNeice LF, Willem Thurber RF, Turner Clews C, Alex Bingham SS, Alex Carpenter DH (for Sam Bogart 2B), Jolie Glidden 3B, Jackson Emery P, Reed Sargent 1B