WORCESTER, Mass. — The Clark University field hockey team is seeking its first winning season since 2012.
After COVID-19 wiped out their 2020 schedule, the Cougars will begin this season with a game at Simmons College on Sept. 1 at 4 p.m. The Worcester, Mass. squad went 8-10 in 2019.
Junior forward Abbe Cravinho started all 18 games during her first season at Clark. She racked up 19 points, including seven goals and five assists.
The daughter of John and Jen Cravinho helped the Bellows Falls Stickers win 57 consecutive games and four state titles. She scored a team-high 32 goals as a senior.
Coached by Bethany Coursen, Cravinho teamed up with classmates Molly Kelly, Megan Banik, Madison Streeter, Sophie Hyslop, Michelle Marchica, Alice Salter-Roy, Madi Joy, Brooke Bennett, Emma Lober, Emily Harris and Brigid Hodsden for an amazing 63-2-2 record over a four-year span. That group is also a perfect 12-0 in the playoffs.
Clark’s 2021 field hockey schedule is shown below.
Sept. 1: at Simmons College, 4 p.m.
Sept. 4: host Worcester State, noon
Sept. 7: at Williams, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11: host Salve Regina, noon
Sept. 14: host Anna Maria, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18: host Wellesley College, noon
Sept. 21: host UMass-Dartmouth, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 25: host Smith College, noon
Sept. 28: at Amherst College, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2: at Mount Holyoke, noon
Oct. 5: at MIT, 6 p.m.
Oct. 9: host Wheaton College, noon
Oct. 12: host Nichols College, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16: at Springfield College, 1 p.m.
Oct. 19: host WPI, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23: at Babson College, noon
Oct. 30: host Western New England, noon