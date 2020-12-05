WESTMINSTER — A Harry Potter Lego set, Deluxe Edition Monopoly, and Samsung’s Smart TV were among the most popular gifts that were opened on Dec. 25, 2018.
Clark University was perfectly happy with getting Abbe Cravinho.
The Bellows Falls graduate, who announced on Christmas Day that she would be attending the college in Worcester, Mass., started all 18 games for the school’s field hockey team as a freshman. She finished her first season with seven goals and five assists.
“What I love most about Abbe is her willingness to go above and beyond what it takes to not just be good, but be great,” said first-year Clark field hockey coach Kate Kurzanski. “She puts in the extra work outside of practice, she asks questions and encourages feedback from her coaches and teammates, and truly gives 110 percent every time she steps foot on the field.”
Cravinho was named Second Team All-Conference after helping the Cougars to an 8-10 mark. Her best game came against Johnson & Wales, when she tallied twice and also set up a goal.
“After getting to know Abbe over these past few months, it is evident why she is so successful both on and off the field. Abbe is extremely hardworking, dedicated to making herself better for her team, vocal on the field, and a natural leader by example,” added Kurzanski. “She is extremely skilled when it comes to field hockey, with not only sharp basic skills but has great field hockey knowledge as well.”
Kurzanski was hired in January, however the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We had an awesome few weeks of practice and I am grateful we were able to do so. The girls on the team, including Abbe, all had positive mindsets, upbeat spirits, and were open minded to what we did each practice,” mentioned the Clark coach.
The team practiced three times a week for about six weeks. Players honed their basic skills and worked on getting a lot of touches on the ball early on, with scrimmages taking place later in the fall.
“She (Abbe) was always the one at practice pushing herself, making sure she finished drills after the whistle blew, and constantly hustling. This certainly did not go unnoticed and is something that I distinctly remember about Abbe this fall,” Kurzanski said of the sophomore.
Coached by Bethany Coursen, the daughter of John and Jen Cravinho teamed up with Bellows Falls classmates Molly Kelly, Megan Banik, Madison Streeter, Sophie Hyslop, Michelle Marchica, Alice Salter-Roy, Madi Joy, Brooke Bennett, Emma Lober, Emily Harris and Brigid Hodsden for an amazing 63-2-2 record and four state championships.
The dangerous forward, who is known for her speed in the open field and a powerful shot, had won 58 consecutive field hockey games prior to the Cougars falling to Worcester State 1-0 on Sept. 1, 2019.
“Abbe is extremely skilled and even more so coachable. I am grateful for the opportunity to be at Clark and lead this awesome group of young women,” stated Kurzanski. “Abbe and the rest of her team made this first season for me memorable, even without having a chance to play any games. I am looking forward to what the future holds and excited to see what Abbe can do when the time comes to get back on the field and compete.”