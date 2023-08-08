WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Emily Croteau, Kali Taylor and Natalie Macaluso all became state champions over the weekend as the Brattleboro Swim team finished fourth overall at the VSA 2023 State Championships and took first place in Division 2.
“That was nice,” said Brattleboro Swim Team head coach Pedr Seymour said. “It felt good to see those three women step up and win beautifully and get the result that they deserve.”
Croteau and Taylor had two of the best performances over the weekend overall for the team, competing in the women’s 17- to 19-year-old age group.
Croteau took first place in the 50- and 100-yard backstroke in two competitive races. In the 50-yard backstroke, Croteau finished in 29.14, just .62 seconds ahead of the BTC Barracudas Esther Cuneo. Croteau’s time in the race was about 3.5 seconds off the state record set by Ella Miller in 2019.
In the 100-yard backstroke, Croteau bested the Manchester Triton’s Willa Redden by 1.12 seconds.
Taylor started off the meet by winning the 500-yard freestyle in 5:30.85, about 14 seconds ahead of Bennington’s Shay Callanan who placed second.
“She took it out Katie Ledecky style,” said Brattleboro Swim Team head coach Pedr Seymour. “She established a three or four body length lead on everybody and just held it and just dominated that race, so that was exciting.”
Macaluso, competing in the women’s 13- to 14-year-old age group earned a State Championship in the 100-yard backstroke in a close race. Macaluso edged out Ruby Kiefer of the Connecticut River Valley Stingrays (CRVS) by .80 seconds to claim the top spot.
There were several close races throughout the meet for both the women and the men. As close as Croteau’s wins were during the meet, they paled in comparison to her finishes In the 50-yard butterfly and the 100-yard freestyle. Croteau finished third in the 50-yard butterfly .22 seconds behind Cuneo. Her finish in the 100-yard freestyle was even closer, finishing in fourth place just .08 seconds behind Marin Hemmett of BTC.
Croteau also took second place in the 100-yard butterfly.
Taylor placed second in the 100- and -200-yard freestyle, finishing just .31 seconds behind Redden in the 100-freestyle.
Taylor’s closest race of the meet though was in the 50-yard freestyle where she finished .08 seconds behind Bee Eckels of BTC to take fourth place.
Taylor and Croteau were also part of the Women’s 19-and-under 200-yard-relay team, along with Macaluso and Parker Thibault, that finished in third place. The relay team of Taylor, Croteau, Katie Deso and Tristan Bliss also took third place in the 200-yard medley relay.
“They both had a bunch of top three finishes, top four finishes, which really contributed to the points that we needed to score as a team,” said Seymour of Croteau and Taylor.
As a team, Seymour said the meet was very close much of the way. Going into the State Championship, Seymour said he didn’t know where Brattleboro would finish.
“Each team had a handful of stars who score a lot of points, but that really wasn’t the story this year. The story was about all of the kids scoring. The third, fourth, fifth, sixth, down to 20th places that really contributed to the points that were required to move up in the standings and for us to come out on top,” said Seymour. “We ended up beating UVAC by only 18 points. That was the difference between first and second place. That’s one swimmer swimming one race. That’s close. That’s very close. It was very hard to call and predict who was going to win that division.”
Seymour said the morning sessions consisted of 10-year-old and under swimmers competing. Though Brattleboro only had six 10-and-under swimmers, the points the swimmers were able to score put Brattleboro in 13th place out of 20 teams after the morning sessions.
“For those six kids to score enough points to get us into that place, that was remarkable.”
By the end of Saturday, Seymour said the team had scored close to 600 points, putting them in fifth place overall and second place in Division 2.
“We were only 16 points ahead of Essex and we were only 14 points behind Winooski, which again is essentially one swim. … So it was incredibly close.”
In the 11- to 12-year-old women’s division, Brattleboro had anywhere from three to five swimmers score points in six events. Brattleboro had four swimmers place in the top 25 in the 100-yard freestyle and a fifth placing 31st. They had five swimmers place inside the top 25 in the 100-yard IM and they had three swimmers place inside the top 15 in the 50-yard breaststroke and 50-yard butterfly.
The trend was the same in the women’s 15- to 16-year-old division where Brattleboro had four swimmers finish inside the top 20 in the 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard butterfly and inside the top 25 in the 50-yard backstroke.
Brattleboro’s Merritt Goodell, Harper Murray and Tenley Rea all had a good showings in the meet in the 11- to 12-year-old division. Goodell placed third in the 100-yard backstroke. Murray’s best finish of meet was in the 100-yard breaststroke where she finished in fourth place and Rea’s best finish came in a close race in the 100-yard breaststroke finishing .26 seconds behind Murray for fifth place.
Goodell and Murray along with Rose Fortin and Mari Rodriguez took third place in the both the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 200-yard medley relay.
The 11- to 12-year-old age group for both the women and the men turned in one of the strongest team performances.
“The 11 and ups who swam into the afternoon sessions, they threw down 72 personal records this weekend. That’s a high percentage for a meet and those weren’t just their summer times,” said Seymour. “I had pulled times from their winter swimming times to see them properly for this meet. So, for them to get that many best times it said a lot about their performance overall.”
On the men’s side, Liam Bliss had one of the most solid performances for the team competing in the 13- to 14-year-old category. Bliss placed third in the 50-yard freestyle under one second behind second place finisher Cohen Howell from Vergennes. Bliss finished fourth in two close races in the 50-yard butterfly and 100-yard freestyle, finishing under a second behind Howell in the 100-yard freestyle and .50 seconds behind UVAC’s Gabriel Clerkin in the 50-yard butterfly.
Sullivan Murray also had a strong showing in that age group. Murray placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle for his best finish of the meet.
Murray also had four closely contested finishes throughout the meet. His closest was in the 50-yard backstroke in which he finished .09 seconds behind Brice Dubief from the Town of Essex Swim Team (TEST) for sixth place. He also finished .66 seconds behind TEST’s Ethan Shevchik in the 100-yard backstroke to take fifth place.
“Sully also had a great day. He didn’t just get personal records. He dropped several seconds off of most of his races. He just had a fantastic swim meet. That was really nice to see.”
Murray, Bliss, Owen Houghton and Landon Marshall took fourth place in the 200-yard medley relay and fifth in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
In the 15- to 16-year-old age group, Morgan Murray, Connor Marshall and Hunter Voss all had good performances for Brattleboro.
Morgan Murray placed second in a head-to-head race against TEST’s Benjamin Haddock in the 200-yard IM. He also had three very close races in the 100-yard IM, the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard breaststroke.
In the breaststroke, Murray finished .42 seconds behind Bennington’s Josha Roopnarine to take fourth place. In the 100 IM, he finished .24 seconds behind BTC’s Matias Citarella to earn fifth place and in the 100 butterfly, he was just .07 seconds behind Winooski Swim Team’s Q Mitchell to finish fourth.
“Morgan went out and he really crushed it in the butterfly races and in the 200 IM.”
Marshall placed second in the 200-yard freestyle to Bennington’s Braeden McManus and second in the 500-yard freestyle for his top two finishes of the meet. In the 100-yard freestyle, Marshall finished .22 seconds behind McManus to claim third place and in the 50-yard freestyle, Marshall finished .36 seconds behind Bennington’s Josha Roopnarine to place fifth.
The best finish of the day for Voss came in a head-to-head matchup with BTC’s Jack Foster in the 100-yard backstroke in which he took second place. Voss also took fourth place in the 50-yard backstroke.
In the 17- to 18-year-old division, Ben Tardif had a solid day for Brattleboro. His best finish of the day was in the 50-yard freestyle where he took fourth place. Tardif’s closest race was in the 100-yard breaststroke where he finished .39 seconds behind Rutland’s Blake Bishop to take fifth place. Tardif also placed fifth in the 50-yard backstroke.
Morgan Murray, Tardif, Voss and Marshall took fourth place in the 200-yard freestyle relay and fifth in the 200-yard medley relay finishing just .67 seconds behind fourth place Bennington.