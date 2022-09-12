BENNINGTON — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity girls soccer team went 0-2 in the Lady Patriot Classic, losing to Hoosac Valley 4-2 in the opening round and then falling to rival MAU 5-2 in the consolation game.
"A strong effort in both games on our behalf. They were fast-paced games," said BUHS coach Ron Svec.
Reese Croutworst and Willow Romo did the scoring for the Colonels in the debut. Eva Thurber passed to Croutworst, who maneuvered around several defenders at the top of the penalty area before delivering a nice shot into the back of the net. Romo's direct kick from 35 yards out sailed over the keeper and just inside the far post.
Croutworst tallied twice against the host Patriots, with the first goal coming on a breakaway and the second on a scramble in front. Mariah Fellows made a dozen saves for the purple and white, while freshman Augustina McGillion played very well in the center back position.