BRATTLEBORO — About 150 boys and girls participated in the 1962 Junior Olympic Day championships at Oak Grove Playground.
Crowell and Oak Grove tied for first with 224 points each, according to scorekeeper Beverly Arrington. Fort Dummer followed with 50 points, and Memorial Park placed fourth with 47 points.
Marty Rounds won the Midgets’ 25-yard dash and running broad jump for Crowell. In the Senior division, Crowell’s Mary Rinfret finished first in the running broad jump and 75-yard dash.
Bruce McCormick paced Oak Grove with victories in the running broad jump, 50-yard dash and sack race.
Also winning an event or two in their age class were: Ronnie Worden (plate throw), Cheryl Witalis (obstacle course), Anthony Oski (spoon and egg), Gloria Benware (running broad jump), Claudia Loiselle (obstacle race), George Leonard (accuracy throw and obstacle race), Pat Graziola (accuracy throw), Mike Rec (running broad jump and 75-yard dash), Virginia McGinn (ball throw), Ruth Loiselle (obstacle race), Barbara Seppala (5 jumps), Phil Natowich (5 jumps), Claudia Loiselle (50-yard dash), and Ralph Monmaney (obstacle race and ball throw).