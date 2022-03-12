BRATTLEBORO — After driving to Stamford, Conn., on March 19, Ian Currie and Jess Trumbull are likely to bench press their vehicle a few times in the parking lot in order to get warmed up.
It’s what they do.
The “Supreme Team,” often seen pumping iron at the gym on Putney Road, will be competing in the National and Northeast Record Breakers Strongman/Strongwoman contest in the Constitution State next weekend.
“They have been training very hard for the competition,” said Supreme Fitness Owner Carla Grant.
Trumbull, 31, is focused on shattering some marks. She will be doing the 18-inch deadlift, farmer hold, and atlas stone over bar events.
“I love being able to lift heavy weights. It makes me feel powerful,” the mental health nurse noted.
On July 21, the super heavyweight was the only female in the field able to pull a 50-ton truck the entire 80-foot distance.
“I could feel every single muscle working and my lungs were screaming,” explained Trumbull, who named Donna Moore and Luke Stoltman as her favorite competitors in the sport.
Currie, of Springfield, is just hoping to qualify for Nationals.
“It gives me something to train for,” the middleweight responded after being asked what he likes about Strongman.
The 36-year-old will participate in the axle clean and press, log clean and press, and farmer hold in Connecticut. He is aiming for a 285-pound max on the presses and will be carrying 250 pounds in each hand for as long as he can in the hold.
“I have lingering back issues from the Army,” mentioned Currie, who coaches fitness out of his home these days.
The Green Mountain Union High School graduate placed 23rd at the 2019 Nationals in Ohio.
Currie has been working out at Supreme Fitness three days a week in preparation for the upcoming contest, focusing on one event at a time. Trumbull goes to the Brattleboro gym four times a week for three-hour sessions.
“I’ve been doing a lot of strength training,” said Trumbull, who can bench press 205 pounds and squat 385.
The Bernardston, Mass., resident began as a cross-fit athlete before exploring Strongwoman — taking a liking to it after placing second in her debut. This is just her fourth year in the sport known for having its greatest competitors pull planes and trains.
Currie, who rolled a 325-pound stone up his body and over a bar to win an event in New York two years ago, will be entering his 13th competition ever on March 19.