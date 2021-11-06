FALL RIVER, Mass. — Guilford’s Kimberly Cutting earned a pair of silver medals during the 1983 inter-club competition at the Fall River Figure Skating Club.
The 11-year-old competed with skaters from all over New England, taking second in preliminary freestyle and preliminary compulsory moves.
She was the only skater in her class to pull off a double-axel jump during the event.
The daughter of Steven and Lois Cutting also performed in shows in Brattleboro, Keene, and Greenfield, Mass., that winter.