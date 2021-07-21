WESTMINSTER — The Connecticut Valley Pee Wee Football League will be hosting a Jim Tully Football & Cheerleader Camp on Aug. 9-13 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Hadley Field Complex. Football players in grades 3-8 and cheerleaders ages 4-14 are all eligible.
Football players attending must wear shorts, a t-shirt and sneakers. Cheerleaders must wear shorts/sweatpants, a t-shirt and sneakers.
Instruction at the camp will be by coaches that have coached at different levels of football and cheerleading from Pee Wee to college. There won't be any camp on Aug. 12, which is when signups for the CVPWFL season will begin at 5:30 p.m.
The cost per child to participate is $20. All campers will receive a camp t-shirt. There will also be pizza from Athens Pizza provided on the night of Aug. 13.
Camp registration will take place on Aug. 9, starting at 4:30 p.m. There will be a guest speaker on hand each night of the camp to talk about Pee Wee, high school, college, and NFL experiences.
Children from anywhere may attend this camp and are encouraged to do so as the upcoming football season is fast approaching. If you have any questions or concerns, contact Casey Cota at 802-463-9850, Ed Vancor at 802-376-5902, or Heather Small at 413-772-9013.
CVPWFL Signups
CVPWFL is entering its 53rd year of football and will have its yearly signups and tryouts on Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m. and Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School. Also, equipment issue will be on Aug. 19 at 5:30 p.m. Players are asked to wear shorts, a t-shirt and sneakers to tryouts, which will take place after registration. It is open to children entering grades 3-8 throughout the Connecticut Valley, including Vermont and New Hampshire residents.
There is now a Grade 3 team. Grades 4-6 will participate in Pee Wee Football while grades 7-8 will participate in the junior high program.
You must attend one of the sign-up nights to register and players already in the league must attend one of these dates as well or make arrangements by calling Glenn Gendron (603-398-6216) or Ed Vancor (802-376-5902). Cheerleaders must also sign up on one of these dates or contact Heather Small at 413-772-9013.
There are no weight limits. The cost for each tackle football player is $40, the cheerleader fee is $30 per child, and flag football players will be charged $15 apiece.
The flag football league is for ages 4-7. Those players will also sign up on Aug. 12 and Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m.