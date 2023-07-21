WESTMINSTER — On Aug. 7-11 the Connecticut Valley Pee Wee Football League (CVPWFL) will be hosting a four day Jim Tully Football & Cheerleader Camp from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hadley Field Complex. The football camp is for children entering third through eighth grade and the cheerleading camp is for those ranging from four- to 14-years-old.
Football players attending must wear shorts, a t-shirt and sneakers. Cheerleaders must wear shorts or sweatpants, t-shirts and sneakers.
Instruction at the camp will be by coaches that have coached at different levels of football and cheerleading from Pee Wee to College.
Signups for the CVPWFL season will take place on Aug. 10 at Bellows Falls Union High School (BFUHS) beginning at 5:30 p.m. Camp will not be held that day.
The cost per child to participate is $20. All campers will receive a camp t-shirt and pizza from Athens Pizza will be provided on Friday night.
There will be a guest speaker all four nights to talk about pee wee, high school, college and NFL football experiences.
Children from anywhere may attend this camp and are encouraged to do so as the upcoming football season is close.
Anyone who has questions or concerns may contact Casey Cota at 802-463-9850, Ed Vancor at 802-376-5902 or Laura Lockerby at 802-376-4305.