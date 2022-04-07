BRATTLEBORO — The 2021 Brattleboro Union High School varsity baseball team was one win shy of ending a 17-year state championship drought.
Head coach Chris Groeger is hoping for another chance.
"The goal is to get back to Centennial Field. Getting there is always the goal," he said. "You just want a different outcome."
The Colonels went 12-2 last season, losing to Champlain Valley Union in the finals at UVM. Just four players who were penciled into the batting order that day have returned.
"We've got big shoes to fill," noted the BUHS skipper.
Slugger Jack Pattison transferred to Vermont Academy and rising star Brandon Weeks moved out of town with his family, while fellow 2021 starters Greg Fitzgerald, Caden Wood and Alex Kurucz all graduated.
Still, the purple and white have a strong rotation. Ace Zinabu McNeice is nursing a sore shoulder and may miss a start, however the Colonels also have talented pitchers Alex Bingham, Willem Thurber, Jackson Emery, Degan Gundry and Jolie Glidden.
The Colonels just need to make the plays behind them.
"Our outfielders are all fast," Groeger explained. "Our defense has to be better this year. We committed way too many errors last year, but we were able to smash our way out of it."
McNeice, Aaron Petrie, Thurber, Turners Clews and Alex Carpenter are expected to bat one through five in the order. "Z" had one of the highest batting averages on the team last season, Petrie can run, and the next three hitters all have power.
"We've got plenty of speed and we've got to use it. We have to be able to get people on base," said Groeger.
The Colonels will host Bellows Falls in Thursday's season opener at 5 p.m. They will get a rematch with defending champion CVU on May 5 at Tenney Field.
Brattleboro's roster: Coach — Chris Groeger. Players — Alex Bingham, Sam Bogart, Alex Carpenter, Charlie Clark, Turner Clews, Jackson Emery, Jolie Glidden, Degan Gundry, Zinabu McNeice, Aaron Petrie, Reed Sargent, Tucker Sargent, Aaron Slade, Willem Thurber, Peter Vaniderstine.
Varsity Schedule
April 14: host Brattleboro, 5 p.m.
April 20: at Keene, 4:30 p.m.
April 26: at MAU, 4:30 p.m.
April 28: host Windsor, 5 p.m.
April 30: host Saint Johnsbury, 11 a.m.
May 3: at Burr and Burton, 4:30 p.m.
May 5: host Champlain Valley Union, 5 p.m.
May 10: host Stratton, 4:30 p.m.
May 12: at Hartford, 7 p.m.
May 14: host Fair Haven, 11 a.m.
May 17: host MAU, 5 p.m.
May 19: at Rutland, 5 p.m.
May 21: at Otter Valley, 11 a.m.
May 23: at Monadnock, 4 p.m.
May 25: host Burr and Burton, 5 p.m.
May 27: host Rutland, 7 p.m.