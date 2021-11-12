Monier

Jeb Monier (22) and the rest of the Bellows Falls varsity football team will attempt to cap off a perfect season when facing Mount Anthony Union in Saturday's Division 2 state championship game at Rutland High School at 11 a.m.

 By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Division 2

No. 2 MOUNT ANTHONY UNION (8-2)

Finals record: 2-3 (2-3 D1)

No. 1 BELLOWS FALLS (10-1)

Finals record: 11-9 (1-0 D1, 7-8 D2, 3-1 D3)

2021 - MAU vs. Bellows Falls, 11 a.m., at Rutland High

2020 - no game

2019 - Brattleboro 46, Bellows Falls 7

2018 - Burr & Burton 63, Fair Haven 14

2017 - Fair Haven 46, Bellows Falls 20

2016 - Bellows Falls 20, Burr & Burton 14

2015 - Burr & Burton 28, Bellows Falls 7

2014 - Rice 60, Fair Haven 14

2013 - Rice 27, Lyndon 21

2012 - Rice 23, Bellows Falls 14

2011 - Fair Haven 57, Burr & Burton 34

2010 - Rice 38, Middlebury 20

2009 - Colchester 22, CVU 14

2008 - Spaulding 42, Mt. Mansfield 20

2007 - Spaulding 34, Mt. Mansfield 7

2006 - Burlington 27, South Burlington 14

2005 - South Burlington 14, Bellows Falls 0

2004 - South Burlington 48, North Country 0

2003 - Bellows Falls 43, Burlington 0

2002 - Bellows Falls 33, Spaulding 30

2001 - Fair Haven 31, Bellows Falls 12

2000 - Fair Haven 21, Lyndon 13

1999 - Burlington 41, South Burlington 14

1998 - Bellows Falls 38, Lyndon 26

1997 - North Country 60, Springfield 0

1996 - North Country 20, St. Johnsbury 0

1995 - Fair Haven 30, St. Johnsbury 13

1994 - St. Johnsbury 7, Fair Haven 0

1993 - Hartford 14, Fair Haven 8

1992 - Hartford 43, St. Johnsbury 8

1991 - Hartford 27, Fair Haven 20

1990 - Hartford 26, BFA 0

1989 - Rice 26, Springfield 12

1988 - Rice 20, Bellows Falls 14

1987 - Montpelier 22, Fair Haven 0

1986 - Hartford 14, Winooski 0

1985 - Bellows Falls 22, Winooski 20 (OT)

1984 - Bellows Falls 58, Rice 13

1983 - Rice 27, Fair Haven 8

1982 - St. Johnsbury 26, Fair Haven 19

1981 - Bellows Falls 42, North Country 6

1980 - Middlebury 41, Bellows Falls 8

1979 - Middlebury 47, Windsor 14

1978 - Middlebury 41, Hartford 6

1977 - Fair Haven 7, Middlebury 0

1976 - Middlebury 21, Hartford 6

1975 - Middlebury 48, Windsor 0

1974 - Burlington 23, Fair Haven 8

1973 - Essex 14, Hartford 12

1972 - Hartford 18, Winooski 8

1971 - South Burlington 23, Windsor 6

1970 - South Burlington 7, Poultney 6