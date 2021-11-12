Division 2
No. 2 MOUNT ANTHONY UNION (8-2)
Finals record: 2-3 (2-3 D1)
No. 1 BELLOWS FALLS (10-1)
Finals record: 11-9 (1-0 D1, 7-8 D2, 3-1 D3)
2021 - MAU vs. Bellows Falls, 11 a.m., at Rutland High
2020 - no game
2019 - Brattleboro 46, Bellows Falls 7
2018 - Burr & Burton 63, Fair Haven 14
2017 - Fair Haven 46, Bellows Falls 20
2016 - Bellows Falls 20, Burr & Burton 14
2015 - Burr & Burton 28, Bellows Falls 7
2014 - Rice 60, Fair Haven 14
2013 - Rice 27, Lyndon 21
2012 - Rice 23, Bellows Falls 14
2011 - Fair Haven 57, Burr & Burton 34
2010 - Rice 38, Middlebury 20
2009 - Colchester 22, CVU 14
2008 - Spaulding 42, Mt. Mansfield 20
2007 - Spaulding 34, Mt. Mansfield 7
2006 - Burlington 27, South Burlington 14
2005 - South Burlington 14, Bellows Falls 0
2004 - South Burlington 48, North Country 0
2003 - Bellows Falls 43, Burlington 0
2002 - Bellows Falls 33, Spaulding 30
2001 - Fair Haven 31, Bellows Falls 12
2000 - Fair Haven 21, Lyndon 13
1999 - Burlington 41, South Burlington 14
1998 - Bellows Falls 38, Lyndon 26
1997 - North Country 60, Springfield 0
1996 - North Country 20, St. Johnsbury 0
1995 - Fair Haven 30, St. Johnsbury 13
1994 - St. Johnsbury 7, Fair Haven 0
1993 - Hartford 14, Fair Haven 8
1992 - Hartford 43, St. Johnsbury 8
1991 - Hartford 27, Fair Haven 20
1990 - Hartford 26, BFA 0
1989 - Rice 26, Springfield 12
1988 - Rice 20, Bellows Falls 14
1987 - Montpelier 22, Fair Haven 0
1986 - Hartford 14, Winooski 0
1985 - Bellows Falls 22, Winooski 20 (OT)
1984 - Bellows Falls 58, Rice 13
1983 - Rice 27, Fair Haven 8
1982 - St. Johnsbury 26, Fair Haven 19
1981 - Bellows Falls 42, North Country 6
1980 - Middlebury 41, Bellows Falls 8
1979 - Middlebury 47, Windsor 14
1978 - Middlebury 41, Hartford 6
1977 - Fair Haven 7, Middlebury 0
1976 - Middlebury 21, Hartford 6
1975 - Middlebury 48, Windsor 0
1974 - Burlington 23, Fair Haven 8
1973 - Essex 14, Hartford 12
1972 - Hartford 18, Winooski 8
1971 - South Burlington 23, Windsor 6
1970 - South Burlington 7, Poultney 6