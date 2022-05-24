TOWNSHEND — Five days after the first-ever Dingers for Dylan event was held in order to honor her late brother, Hannah Landers got a chance to show off her awesome power.
The cleanup hitter belted a three-run double in the second inning, leading her Leland & Gray varsity softball team to a 10-8 victory over visiting Bellows Falls on Tuesday.
“Her bat has really come alive over the last two games,” winning coach Tammy Claussen said of the senior left fielder.
The Rebels were up by as many as five runs, leading 9-4 at one point and later 10-5.
Bellows Falls made things interesting as Emma Thompson singled and scored in the sixth and Hailee Henslee hit a two-run blast in the seventh.
“All of your homers have been fly balls,” Grace Wilkinson had said to Henslee when the two prepared to bat in the fifth.
This one was anything but.
Wilkinson opened the seventh with a double. After getting some great advice on her stance, Henslee dug in and scorched a liner over the fence in center.
Birthday girl Kristen Lowe would eventually stop the bleeding in order to secure the win.
“After she threw about 135 pitches in our last game, I was worried about her stamina. Bellows Falls has a couple of pretty nice hitters,” Claussen said after eating a cupcake to celebrate her ace's special day. “Ainsley Meyer has improved tremendously behind the plate for us. She was really solid back there.”
In a matchup between Division 3’s second and fourth-ranked teams, the Terriers (9-6) stole a 4-0 advantage right out of the gate. Wilkinson and Henslee each singled during the early rally.
The Rebels (6-5) would fight right back, cutting the lead in half when Makaila Morse delivered a two-run single in the bottom of one and taking control on Landers’ three-run double in the second. Ansley Henderson’s two-bagger and Hannah Greenwood’s RBI single were the other clutch hits during those surges.
Lowe pitched three straight scoreless frames as her team built an 8-4 lead.
With fans chomping on popcorn and the backstop area smelling like melted butter, the teams made a habit of exchanging runs. Mary Sanderson smoked an RBI single to center for the hosts in the bottom of four, Wilkinson then walked and went home on an error for BF, Leland & Gray’s Samantha Morse took one for the team and eventually crossed the plate on an infield fly, and Thompson answered by singling and scoring on a wild pitch to get the Terriers within 10-6 in the sixth.
Henslee’s two-run shot would cap the scoring.
Claussen had switched her middle infielders for this one, putting Ava LeCours at short and Henderson at second. The former would record six outs on the day, while the latter was in on a double play in the fourth that was started by Landers’ catch in left.
“Hendo” also had three hits to lead the winners offensively. Catherine Shine had a couple of hits for the Rebels, as did BF’s Wilkinson and Henslee.
Bellows Falls’ batting order: Jenna Dolloph C, Grace Wilkinson SS, Hailee Henslee 3B, Savanna Sylvester 1B, Natalie Noyes LF, Emma Thompson RF, Aliyah Farmer P, Izzy Stoodley CF, Riley Haskell 2B
Leland & Gray’s batting order: Ansley Henderson 2B, Ava LeCours SS, Catherine Shine CF, Hannah Landers LF, Makaila Morse 3B, Mary Sanderson DP (for Kristen Lowe P), Hannah Greenwood 1B, Ainsley Meyer C, Samantha Morse RF