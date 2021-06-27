BRATTLEBORO — Putney resident Alicia Dana will represent Team USA in paracycling in the upcoming Paralympic games, to be held in Tokyo from Aug. 24 to Sep. 5.
Dana, 52, is a veteran of the Paralympics, having competed in 2012 and 2016. She won a silver medal in 2016.
Paralyzed from the waist down after falling from a tree, she began handcycling in her late 20s. The former Putney School student made her first U.S. Paralympics Cycling National Team in 2001 and competed at the 2002 World Championships.