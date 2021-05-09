BRATTLEBORO — Having just learned of his father's fatal heart attack 24 hours earlier, quarterback Brett Favre threw for 399 yards during a Monday night game against the Raiders in 2003.
Taryn Darrell recently did something similar.
Two days after teammate Jada Marie Spaulding Doyle died in a motor vehicle accident, Darrell finished with four hits and six RBI to power the Bellows Falls varsity softball team to a 40-14 win over Mill River. That magical performance earned her 176 votes and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
Darrell and Leland & Gray softball player Hannah Landers are now in the running for a $25 gift certificate from The Marina.
The third batch of Athlete of the Week nominees for the spring season are shown below.
Delaney Wilcox
The Hinsdale shortstop pounded out three hits during her varsity softball team's game against Conant.
Jack Cravinho
He went the distance and fired a two-hitter in Saturday's 2-0 win over rival Springfield. The Bellows Falls hurler fanned 15 and walked zero.
Liam Towle
The Leland & Gray track star won the 110 hurdles, long jump and triple jump during Saturday's meet against Brattleboro and White River Valley.
Jack Pattison
Brattleboro's slugger smashed his second homer in as many games, blasting a two-run shot over the fence versus rival Mount Anthony Union.