HINSDALE, N.H. — Every Sunapee baseball player has an "S" on each jersey sleeve, but it seems like Jacob Stoughton might also have one on his chest.
The designated hitter used his super strength to smack a pair of two-run singles on Thursday, helping the Lakers to a 14-3 rout of Hinsdale in a Division 4 playoff game.
A sell-out crowd saw the Pacers jump out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third. Jason Cowan singled, Noah Pangelinan drew an RBI walk, and Tanner Hammond dumped a two-run knock into shallow left during the surge.
But Stoughton would drive in a couple of runs as the visitors pulled even in the fourth. And "The Man of Steel" struck again in the fifth, when Sunapee tallied seven times to pull away.
Aidan Davis doubled twice to pace the Hinsdale offense. Andrew Lindsell, Josh Southwick, Cowan and Hammond added one hit apiece.
The aggressive Lakers ran into three outs on the day. James Zavorotney (RF) threw out a runner trying to stretch a single into a double right out of the gate, Andrew Lindsell (C) got Garrett Rumrill on an attempted steal, and Josh Heino was tagged on a failed squeeze play.
The game got off to a wild start, with Sunapee's Harper Flint fouling a ball off that shattered a car's windshield in the first frame. Davis (4 K's, 5 BB) and winning pitcher Drew Clifford would combine for 2.5 scoreless innings before the Pacers put three runs up in the bottom of the third.
Sunapee lineup: Jackson Cooney SS, Sean Moynahan CF, Harper Flint 1B, Hunter Morse 3B, Sam Flint 2B, Drew Clifford P, Dave Jimenez LF, Jacob Stoughton DH (for Jon Roth 2B), Garrett Rumrill RF.
Hinsdale lineup: Aidan Davis P, Dan Tetreault SS, Jason Cowan 3B, Andrew Lindsell C, Noah Pangelinan 2B, Tanner Hammond DH (for James Zavorotney RF), Travis Sweetser LF, Josh Southwick 1B, Brayden Eastman CF.