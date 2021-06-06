BRATTLEBORO — Twenty-two years after Major League Baseball pitchers Tom Glavine and Greg Maddux agreed that “chicks dig the longball” in a Nike ad, it became apparent that guys do too.
Hinsdale’s Aidan Davis, who hit a no-doubt homer against Mascenic, received 42 male votes and 150 total to earn Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
“He’s going to be really good when he’s a senior,” said one fan during Thursday’s playoff game.
Davis is now in the running for a $25 gift certificate from the Marina along with Leland & Gray star Ava LeCours, Bellows Falls slugger Colton Baldasaro, Brattleboro power hitter Jack Pattison, Bellows Falls softball great Taryn Darrell, and Leland & Gray standout Hannah Landers.
The seventh batch of Athlete of the Week nominees for the spring season are shown below. In order to vote, simply go to www.facebook.com/brattlebororeformer and “like” your choice.
Jack Burke
The speed demon won the 100 and long jump for the Bellows Falls boys track team, which was the runner-up at Saturday’s Division 2 State Track and Field Meet. He also took second in the 200 and helped the 4x100 relay team to victory.
Makaila Morse
She had three hits and drove in five runs to propel the Leland & Gray varsity softball team to a 19-11 comeback victory over Bellows Falls in a Division 3 playoff game.
Turner Clews
When the Brattleboro baseball team rallied to beat Colchester 3-2 in Friday’s Division 1 quarterfinal, the catcher made a run-scoring scoop on a throw to the plate and later smoked a two-run single to get the Colonels even on the scoreboard.
Delaney Wilcox
The Hinsdale shortstop paced her varsity softball team with three hits in a playoff victory over Franklin and again versus Sunapee in a quarterfinal.