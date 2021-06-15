BURLINGTON — Bellows Falls freshman Tela Harty is in the top 20 after Day 1 of the 45th annual Jerry Jasinski Vermont State Decathlon Championships.
Harty, who was recently introduced to two of the first five events, was the runner-up in the discus with a heave of 77-02. She also placed 4th in the javelin, 30th in the pole vault, 31st in the 100, and 32nd in the 400.
Also competing are Leland & Gray's Emma O'Brien, Raena Sanderson and Kate Petty. O'Brien tied for 13th in the pole vault to lead the Rebels' trio.
In the men's competition, Leland & Gray's Hunter Fillion wound up 13th in the shot put. Trevor Stillwagon's best finish was a 14th in the long jump. Peter Broussard is also participating for the Rebels.
The Day 2 events will take place on Wednesday at Burlington High School.