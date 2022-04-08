BRATTLEBORO — It’s the kind of one-two punch that every high school tennis coach dreams of.
Nathan Kim, who won a couple of matches in Vermont’s individual tournament as a freshman, is at the top of Brattleboro’s singles lineup along with 2021 Team MVP Ben Luna.
“Having two strong singles players at the top of our lineup exudes major confidence for the depth in our lineup. They both were First Team SVL players last year and can compete with anyone in the state. I’m very excited to see how they progress throughout the season,” said BUHS coach Ben Brewer.
The Colonels, who went 8-5 last season, will host Burr and Burton in Friday’s opener at 4:30 p.m.
“Heading into the spring tennis season, Brattleboro boys tennis brings a heavy dose of experience with seven seniors and some serious talent from our sophomore class. We have 14 total players — seven seniors and seven sophomores,” Brewer explained.
Seniors Max Naylor, Jackson Heller and Will Taggard are the tri-captains for the Colonels. Taggard made the All-League First Team as a junior.
“Taggard held it down at No. 1 doubles last year, but has so much natural talent that he will see many opportunities for singles and doubles this season,” the BUHS coach noted.
Returnees Leo “Laser” Bodett and Taggard found themselves in a doubles battle at Leddy Park last season, eventually falling 7-5, 6-7, 12-14 to an Essex duo.
“The best part of this season is our depth. I have ten to eleven guys who I can play in my nine-man rotation and have thirteen guys competing for playing time this season. I’m looking forward to it,” Brewer stated.
Brattleboro’s roster: Coach — Ben Brewer. Seniors — Ben Luna, Max Naylor (captain), Ty Smith, Jackson Heller (captain), Elias Gradinger, Will Taggard (captain), Ben Berkson-Harvey. Sophomores — Nathan Kim, Leo Bodett, Ben Berg, Thomas Hyde, Eben Wagner, Dorian Paquette, William Drummey.
Varsity schedule
April 8: host Burr and Burton, 4:30 p.m.
April 25: host Burr and Burton, 4:30 p.m.
April 28: at Woodstock, 4:30 p.m.
April 30: host Saint Johnsbury, 11 a.m.
May 3: at MAU, 4 p.m.
May 5: at Rutland, 4 p.m.
May 9: host Hartford, 4:30 p.m.
May 11: at Burr and Burton, 4 p.m.
May 14: host Rutland, 11 a.m.
May 17: host Woodstock, 4:30 p.m.
May 20: host MAU, 4:30 p.m.
May 25: at Hartford, 4 p.m.