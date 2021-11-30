BRATTLEBORO — It’s only fitting that the team with a player named Daytona on its roster plans to keep the pedal to the metal.
“We will need to play tenacious defense to keep us in games. Offensively, we are going to have to find our way and look to improve all season. We want to run with all opportunities and we also want to score off of our defense,” said Hinsdale varsity girls basketball coach Terry Bonnette.
The Lady Pacers, who took the checkered flag in the Division 4 state championship game last season, will open up against Newmarket on Friday at “the Stable” at 6 p.m.
“We lost a lot from last year’s squad and the (returning) girls will be asked to play bigger roles this year,” Bonnette mentioned.
Four starters from the title team have graduated, including the dynamic duo of Delaney Wilcox and Angelina Nardolillo — they scored 26 and 24 points, respectively, in the team’s 63-51 victory over Colebrook for all the marbles. Olivia Pangelinan, Audrey Martin and Kleay Steever were also important pieces for that powerhouse.
Megan Roberts, who is deadly from downtown and averaged 10 points per game as a junior, is the lone returning starter.
“She will be joined in the starting lineup by Addie Nardolillo, Brooke Pagach, Aleah Owen and Chandra Burnham. Megan and Addie are our captains and they will need to step into the leadership role right away,” the Hinsdale coach explained.
Addie was her soccer team’s goalie in the fall while Pagach and Roberts did plenty of damage on the pitch offensively.
“Brooke will be our point guard. Megan and Aleah will be shooting guards, with Addie being a forward and also helping to bring the ball up. Chandra and Lily Briggs will split time as our post player this year,” said the Hinsdale coach.
When he needs to give his starters rests, Bonnette will be able to keep the hammer down with reserves such as Malee Barcomb, Lilee Taylor, Halie Boyd and Daytona Boyd.
Hinsdale roster: Coach — Terry Bonnette. Players — Megan Roberts (captain), Addie Nardolillo (captain), Brooke Pagach, Aleah Owen, Chandra Burnham, Malee Barcomb, Lilee Taylor, Halie Boyd, Lily Briggs, Daytona Boyd.
Hinsdale schedule
Dec. 3 — host Newmarket: 6 p.m.
Dec. 10 — at Mount Royal: 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 13 — at Sunapee: 5 p.m.
Dec. 17 — host Portsmouth Christian: 6 p.m.
Dec. 21 — at Concord Christian: 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 4 — host Sunapee: 5 p.m.
Jan. 5 — host Concord Christian: 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 7 — host Farmington: 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 11 — at Derryfield: 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 14 — at Newmarket: 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 18 — host Mount Royal: 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 21 — at Portsmouth Christian: 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 24 — host Holy Family: 5 p.m.
Jan. 28 — at Epping: 6 p.m.
Feb. 4 — host Epping: 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 7 — at Farmington: 6 p.m.
Feb. 9 — at Holy Family: 5 p.m.
Feb. 14 — host Derryfield: 5:30 p.m.