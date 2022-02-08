HINSDALE, N.H. — With uncle Sam rooting her on for the first time this season, Brooke Pagach put on a show.
The floor general scored 14 points, often leaking out for an easy layup, to help the Hinsdale varsity girls basketball team to a 57-38 victory over Holy Family on Tuesday at "the Stable."
"She played really well," said Sam Fontaine of his niece.
Pagach finished off three breaks in the third quarter as the Lady Pacers (5-6) opened up a 47-19 lead.
"Brooke did a good job. She got us some easy buckets, which are exactly what we need," coach Terry Bonnette stated.
Megan Roberts (16 points) and Aleah Owen each drilled a 3 over the last eight minutes as the defending state champions maintained a comfortable lead in front of a packed house.
"Megan did a nice job rebounding and looking ahead to Brooke," noted Bonnette. "I thought our defense was pretty good. Our defense led to our offense."
Hinsdale limited the Griffins to just 15 points in the opening half. Addy Nardolillo (12 points) converted two steals into layups to anchor the defense.
The hosts pulled away with a 13-0 run in the second quarter. Pagach made three bunnies, Roberts knocked down a shot from beyond the arc, Lily Briggs hit an outside jumper, and "Baby Nard" scored in transition during that rally.
Olympia Sanni scored a game-high 23 points to lead Holy Family.