TOWNSHEND — Last year, the Leland & Gray girls soccer team achieved a goal that hadn’t been accomplished in 31-years – win a state championship.
On the way to the Division 4 title, the team turned in a 16-0-1 record with playoff wins over Danville, MSJ and Proctor.
Coming into this season, some of the key players from the team that defeated Proctor 3-0 to win the Division 4 title have graduated.
Midfielder Abby Towle, who finished with a school-record 73 tallies and 36 assists in her career, including all three goals in the finals, graduated last year. Offensive contributors Mary McDonald (6 goals) and Cat Shine (5 goals) also were among those who graduated last year.
Overall, the team lost seven seniors from last year’s team, two of which had come out just for their senior year, Leland & Gray head coach Joe Towle said.
“Can’t replace those seniors. No chance. Their leadership, their skill, their ability,” Towle said. “That being said, the kids that I have, have a lot of talent. They’re good. They worked hard last year. The freshmen have improved greatly. So, it’s one of those things, you can’t replace those girls, but kids have certainly stepped up and we’ll fill those roles that we lost from those seven.”
Six of the seven players that were lost through graduation were starters by the end of the season last year, Towle said.
Coming into this season, Towle did not seem worried about offensive production as he said a large number of players on last year’s squad contributed offensively to the team’s success.
This year, midfielder Mary Sanderson, who was named All State last year along with Towle, is back. Junior Abigail Emerson, who was also one of last year’s top offensive contributors with eight goals is back, as is Maggie Parker who finished with 10 goals and 11 assists last season.
“I think people like Abigail Emerson who played up front last year, and who will play up front, she’ll score,” Towle said. “Certainly, Mary Sanderson and Maggie Parker will be a big part of our scoring punch in controlling the midfield. Those are two big players who will contribute a lot. They should be able to control the game and be able to distribute and score. They’ve got all the pieces to do everything that they need to do in that position as a midfielder.”
Goalkeeper Makaila Morse, who had eight shutouts last season, including clean sheets in all three postseason contests also graduated. She will be replaced this year by sophomore Annabelle Brookes.
“That’s another big shoes to fill, as the expression goes, but she’s spent a lot of time in goal,” said Towle of Brookes. “She’s done club stuff. She got some time last year in goal. She’s a good athlete and she’s doing really well in terms of filling that role. She’s good with her feet and she knows the game.”
On the defensive end, junior Sierra Berrie will be returning for the team this year. Towle said she had a great season last year and he will be looking to her to anchor the defense. Senior Amanda Fontaine will be a big part of the defense and has improved a lot from last year. Senior Dylan Persson, who Towle said has been hurt for her freshmen through junior seasons is back with the team and will hopefully remain healthy. Junior Rihanna Dryden is expected to play a significant role in the defense also.
Sophomore Grace Wright is one of the players on the defensive end that Towle said has improved a lot and has impressed him so far in preseason. Freshmen defender Sophia Hallock will also see significant time, Towle said.
There are also some players who are versatile and will be used in multiple capacities.
“People like Samantha Morse, she was mostly kind of a full back or a wing player last year. She’ll play a much more versatile role this year. She will probably be one of our outside backs, but she’ll probably play a little bit of everywhere. She can be a center defender. She can be an outside back. She can play in the midfield and she can certainly play up front.”
Senior Ava LeCours played a similar role last season, playing every position. Towle said she is extremely versatile and can play any position that needs to be filled.
“She’ll probably be one of our midfielders and full backs as well to shore up whatever position I need her for.”
Avery Hiner, who scored some goals last season, will be one of the team’s forwards who Towle believes can be a major contributor.
Within the Rebels league, Towle said he expects White River and Rivendell to present the greatest challenge for the team. Throughout the state, Proctor and Arlington are two of the teams that Towle believes will be tough competition.
The rest of the Leland & Gray roster includes: Jacy Stillwagon (midfield), Lenore Withman (defense), Marley Felker (forward), Lily Litchfield (forward) and Josanna Passino (forward). Beth Wells is the team’s assistant coach and Ryan Kelly is the team’s manager.
The team will open its season at home against Twin Valley on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. and when they do, Towle said there are a few things he will be looking for in that first game.
“You’re always hoping for 100 percent effort from your kids. You’re hoping that they do the things that you asked them to do in practice. … That they work together,” said Towle. “We’re certainly hoping to possess the ball and pass … and that we move the ball quickly and then hopefully gel as quickly as a team as we can.”