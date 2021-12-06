BRATTLEBORO — Dylan DeJordy scored a Sunday-high 34 points to power RH Thackston to a 77-76 win over Toyota of Greenfield in men's basketball league action over the weekend at the Gibson Aiken Center. Tyson Dowdy pumped in 33 points for the dealership.
In another thriller, Brattleboro Subaru edged HWP 63-62. Winston Sailsman went off for 20 points to pace the winners, which also got lockdown defense from Luke Higley, Chris Wisell, Cole Swanson, Christian Chiesa, Will Lefebvre, Dean Bectad, Tyler Higley and Marty Griffin.
Tom Manning netted 31 points as Hazel won a shootout with Dixon Painters, 92-84. Southern Vermont Sprinkler's Tucker Leary and Josh Evans of Lightlife Foods each ended up with 17 points to lead their team to victory.
On Friday, Marina topped the Mallers 72-70. Ian Fulton Black (Marina) and Isaac Roach (Mallers) scored 27 points apiece.