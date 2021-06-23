BRATTLEBORO — Just after Eason DeMarsico did some putting for the first time in his life on Wednesday afternoon at Brattleboro Country Club, Barb Henry said that she would like to be his agent.
The 12-year-old Brattleboro resident's stroke was that smooth.
"It means a lot," replied DeMarsico after being asked what he thought about receiving the BCC's inaugural Junior Golf scholarship. "I get to try a new thing and get better at something. It's a great opportunity."
He will attend a camp at the local course from July 26-30, thanks to money raised by returnable bottles and cans that were collected by the Women's Golf Association or donated to them at area redemption centers.
"The more cans and bottles recycled at the country club, the more youths we can get in the program," explained BCC Women's Golf Association Vice President Christie Turner. "We're hoping that they can eventually have a team at the high school."
Chase Anderson, who played a round of golf with his dad at BCC on Wednesday, will also be attending the youth camp this summer.
"This is the third year we're doing this. It's for ages 7-14 and we had over 40 kids last year," noted Michael Zaranek, who is the Director of Golf at BCC. "They are our next members. We will go to the driving range, teach them about putting line and speed, and go through all of the clubs. They will also learn about the rules and etiquette."
Zaranek took the time to introduce DeMarsico to the sport Wednesday, giving him pointers on his short game. Henry, who is the Secretary of BCC's Women's Golf Association, then let the youngster drive a cart around the parking lot.
"I'm very excited about the slopes. Those will be a lot more fun," the enthusiastic DeMarsico stated, eager to read some greens in the future. "It makes you think about angles."
The Tiger Woods fan just finished his Little League season with the Pirates. He also likes snowboarding, soccer and basketball.
"I guess he is quite an athlete," Zaranek said after being asked if it was too early to get DeMarsico a caddy.
Henry later leaned against the young golfer, smiled, and playfully offered to be his agent.