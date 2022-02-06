KEENE, N.H. — Hailey Derosia scored 16 points and dished out four assists as the Keene State College women’s basketball team topped Western Connecticut State 70-52 on Saturday.
The Brattleboro Union High School graduate is averaging 10.8 points per game this season. She also has 70 rebounds, 54 assists and 36 steals.
The Owls (7-12) will visit UMass-Dartmouth on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
RIC rolls
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island College won its 13th consecutive game on Wednesday, besting Western Connecticut State 76-49.
Angelina Nardolillo finished with eight points and six rebounds for the winners. The Hinsdale High School grad is leading her team in both scoring (216 points) and rebounding (137).
The 17-4 Anchorwomen will host Eastern Connecticut State on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Purple Knights fall
COLCHESTER — On Senior Day, Saint Michael’s College lost to Bentley 75-54.
Former Vermont Academy standout Anika Kapral scored six points and ripped down four rebounds for the Purple Knights. The junior forward from Dummerston has scored 83 points this season.
Saint Michael’s (3-14) will host Assumption on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Pioneers dominate
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — Smith College improved to 17-2 with an 87-57 rout of the United States Coast Guard Academy on Saturday. Former Hinsdale High School and Vermont Academy player Kyra Rideout has scored 21 points and grabbed nine boards this season for the Pioneers.