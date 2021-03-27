VERNON — Hailey Derosia was named First Team All Little East Conference following a strong sophomore season with the Keene State College women’s basketball team.
The Brattleboro Union High School graduate averaged 11.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and made 51.9 percent of her three point attempts. She netted in double-figures in seven of KSC’s 10 games, including a career-high 16 in the season finale against Norwich University, while she also had a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds in KSC’s upset win over UMass Dartmouth in the LEC semifinals.
Derosia is the 11th player in school history to be named First Team All-LEC, and the first since Sandi Purcell earned the honor in 2016-17. The Owls ended up with a 5-5 record.
Taylor Goodell
BELLOWS FALLS — Goodell started eight out of nine games as a freshman for the Castleton University women’s basketball team. Bellows Falls’ 1,000-point scorer ended her first season with 44 points, 26 boards, 18 dimes and eight steals. The Spartans went 3-6 overall.
Adam Newton
PUTNEY — Castleton University’s starting shortstop has one hit in nine at-bats during his sophomore season, in games against Nichols and Skidmore. The Brattleboro Union High School grad made four relief appearances last spring and struck out nine. The 0-3 Spartans are scheduled to host Keene State on April 2, with games starting at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Devin Millerick
VERNON — The Castleton senior went a combined 1-for-5, with two runs batted in during her team’s first two games this season versus UMass-Dartmouth. The former Colonel standout entered the season with 65 college hits, 28 RBI, 22 stolen bases, and a .349 batting average.
Leif Bigelow
GUILFORD — The sophomore pitched one inning at Boston College on March 9, giving up three hits and two runs in Maine’s 10-5 loss. He had fanned 82 batters and had an 0.82 ERA as a BUHS junior. The Black Bears (5-3) will host University of Maryland Baltimore County on March 27 at noon.