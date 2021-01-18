BRATTLEBORO — This Ash Wednesday is going to be all about fasting and fast breaking.
A guard who helped Brattleboro Union High School become the first No. 14 seed to reach a Final Four will face off against one of Bellows Falls’ 1,000-point scorers in a women’s college basketball game on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. in Keene, N.H.
The matchup between Keene State’s Hailey Derosia and Castleton’s Taylor Goddell will be livestreamed on the Little East Conference Network.
Derosia started all 25 games for the Owls as a freshman. The Vernon resident scored a team-high 233 points, grabbed 127 rebounds, distributed 59 assists and also had 48 steals.
“Hailey is a very good athlete and she has great work ethic. She has great court vision and she will always find her open teammates. She is a pass-first player,” explained Keene State College coach Keith Boucher.
Goodell, who is a smooth-shooting guard, helped the Terriers to a 59-26 record in her four varsity hoops seasons combined. She finished her senior year with 345 points, 75 dimes and 55 steals.
“Taylor was a silent leader,” said Bellows Falls coach Todd Wells.
The Smith College women’s basketball team canceled its 2021 season due to COVID-19 concerns. Kyra Rideout, who helped Hinsdale and Vermont Academy win it all, has 90 points and 68 rebounds for the school in Northampton, Mass.
“Hope to be back on the court next fall,” mentioned Smith coach Lynn Hersey.
When it comes to outdoor sports, Guilford’s Isaac Freitas-Eagan and Dummerston’s Sarah Gallagher have been representing during the winter months at the next level.
The former, who is a Williams College cross-country skier, finished 11th overall in a 10k freestyle interval start race in the NCAA Championship meet last season.
“He likes the thrill of the chase. He’s a hunter out there. He likes to chase them down,” Brattleboro Union High School Nordic coach Amanda Dixon once said. “He’s not the most technical skier, but he has strength and an engine.”
Freitas-Eagan won consecutive individual state championships in both disciplines as a junior and a senior at BUHS. He teamed up with the likes of Henry Thurber, Evan Koch, Galen Fletcher, Sam Freitas-Eagan, Orion Stone, Colin Costa-Walsh and Nolan Holmes to earn the Colonels a silver medal as a senior.
Gallagher, who competes for Bates College, was named to the National Collegiate All-Academic Ski Team last year. She wound up in the 39th position in the NCAA East Regional’s 15k classical event.
Several other area athletes have recently crushed it at the college level during the colder months.
Cam Wright: The West Dummerston resident racked up 142 points in his four years with the Vermont Academy hockey team, before scoring 40 goals and dishing out 45 assists for Stonehill College.
Arianna Harrison: After graduating from Brattleboro Union High School, she scored 859 points, pulled down 809 rebounds and added 214 assists for the Norwich University women’s basketball team.
Halie Lange: The two-time Vermont high school cross-country skiing champion placed 19th out of 65 competitors in a 5k classical technique race to help Bates College win the Chummy Broomhall Cup in 2017.
Ashley Goddard: The former Leland & Gray standout finished her Johnson State College women’s basketball career with 673 points and 588 boards.
Peter-Owen Hayward: The Brattleboro native tallied 30 times for the Northfield Mount Hermon boys ice hockey team and then scored 110 goals for Syracuse University.
Ryan Little: The forward from Guilford finished her women’s ice hockey career at Boston College with 14 goals and 16 assists. She took 215 total shots for the Eagles.
Kirra Courchesne: The Twin Valley grad accumulated 176 points and 203 rebounds in three seasons with the Simmons College women’s basketball team.