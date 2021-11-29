KEENE, N.H. — Hailey Derosia is averaging 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game for the Keene State College women's basketball team.
The junior guard is also shooting 71 percent from the charity stripe and has 13 steals for the 3-3 Owls.
Derosia erupted for a triple-double in 29 minutes of action against Westfield State on Nov. 9. She finished that contest with 17 points, 13 boards and 13 dimes.
As a freshman, the Vernon resident started all 25 games and led the Owls in scoring with 9.3 points per game. She shot 51.9 percent from downtown as a sophomore.
The daughter of Jim and Kelly (Millerick) Derosia took her talents to Keene State after being voted the Brattleboro Reformer Female Athlete of the School Year in 2019. During her memorable senior season at BUHS, she had a triple-double against Mount Mansfield in a playoff game, batted .460 for the softball team, and scored three goals on the pitch as a soccer captain.
Keene State's remaining schedule is shown below.
Nov. 30: host Wesleyan (Conn.), 6 p.m.
Dec. 4: host Southern Maine, 1 p.m.
Dec. 8: at Plymouth State, 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 11: at Rhode Island College, 1 p.m.
Dec. 30: at Smith, 1 p.m.
Jan. 5: host UMass-Dartmouth, 4 p.m.
Jan. 8: at Western Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Jan. 11: host Eastern Connecticut, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 15: host UMass-Boston, 1 p.m.
Jan. 19: at Castleton, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 22: at Southern Maine, 1 p.m.
Jan. 26: host Plymouth State, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 29: host Rhode Island College, 1 p.m.
Feb. 2: at Eastern Connecticut, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 5: host Western Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Feb. 9: at UMass-Dartmouth, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 16: host Castleton, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 19: at UMass-Boston, 1 p.m.