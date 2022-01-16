Hailey

Keene State College women's basketball player Hailey Derosia makes a layup.

 Keene State College photo
KEENE, N.H. — The Keene State College women's basketball team was nipped by UMass Dartmouth 46-45 on Saturday.

Brattleboro Union High School graduate Hailey Derosia scored eight points for KSC. She added four rebounds, four steals and three assists.

The 4-7 Owls will play at Castleton on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Anchorwomen roll

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island College destroyed Southern Maine 72-52 on Saturday.

Hinsdale High School grad Angelina Nardolillo finished with a dozen points and seven rebounds for RIC. The freshman center has scored 179 points (11.9 per game) this season.

The 11-4 Anchorwomen will host UMass Dartmouth on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.