BRATTLEBORO — The Saint Michael High School Saints basketball team suffered a couple of losses last week, but their enthusiasm and perseverance remains undaunted.
The first game was against Four Rivers Charter School on the Saints’ home court at Winston Prouty, and from the tip-off it was clear that the Saints were not going to win the game. Four Rivers’ defense was impenetrable and they hit a lot of shots. The tempo of the game was somewhat chaotic, and the Saints just couldn’t seem to get in sync. Michael Pierce had a strong game defensively and offensively, clearing the boards and scoring 18 points for the Saints. Hudson Buckley followed with 10 points as Four Rivers won the game, 71-32.
The second game of the week was played at Putney School and was an exciting and promising game throughout the first three quarters, with evenly matched play on the court. The Saints had a powerful start, scoring two quick baskets to set the stage. Hudson Buckley and Anthony Bills pushed hard and worked well together under the basket collecting rebounds. Hudson had a strong first half offensively, scoring 7 quick points as the Saints took a 16-14 lead into the half. Carter Buckley is a defensive powerhouse, and was responsible for disrupting many of Putney’s plays.
The second half began with Michael Pierce hitting for two, followed by Hudson supplying a three-pointer. Putney came back strong, knocking in several baskets to trim the St. Michael lead to two after three quarters. The fourth quarter was the Saints’ downfall. Several fouls were called against the Saints, which resulted in one player fouling out. Joshua Frost came in and proved to be a strong defender, intercepting several passes. Unfortunately, the Saints seemed to run out of steam during the fourth quarter, and Putney was able to pull ahead for a 41-31 final score.
St. Michael Coach Nate Chechile has been working hard to teach the team to play together well, and many of the plays he has taught were exhibited in the Putney game. The next home game is against Buxton on Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Winston Prouty court.