TOWNSHEND — Wearing blue and yellow uniforms, the Poultney varsity softball team put the same exact number on the scoreboard as the Los Angeles Rams did in the Super Bowl.
The Blue Devils drew 15 walks and pounded out six hits in order to sack Leland & Gray 23-10 on Tuesday afternoon.
"Right from the start, we struggled to find the strike zone," said Rebels coach Tammy Claussen, whose team fell behind 8-0 right out of the gate. "We had to battle back."
Trailing by as many as 16 runs, the Townshend team put up a five spot in the fifth inning to keep the umpires from throwing in the towel. A two-run single to right by cleanup hitter Makaila Morse was the highlight during the rally.
"In key situations, she came up with some big hits," Claussen said of Morse, who had a couple of knocks and drove in three runs on the day.
Birthday girl Ruthie Wright also finished with two hits for the hosts. She smacked a two-run single in the first and singled up the gut in the fifth.
"She hit the ball hard for us," the Leland & Gray coach explained while standing next to the balloons used to celebrate Wright's special day.
With their team ahead 12-3 early on, some of the visiting fans were talking about the gap the Rebels were leaving the Poultney batters in right field.
"You could land a 747 in there," one of them joked.
Leland & Gray center fielder Catherine Shine had no trouble covering it. She sprinted to her left to make a running catch in the third, which started a double play. She also made nice grabs in the fourth and fifth frames.
"Cat is really quick out there. She tracks the ball really well," stated Claussen, whose team dropped to 4-2 overall.
Emily Handley had a single and an RBI double to lead the Blue Devils, who erupted for eight runs in the first, four in the second, a couple in the fourth, six in the fifth, and three more in the sixth in order to match the Rams' total against the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
Poultney lineup: Kate DeBonis P, Elizabeth Woodbury RF, Kaylah Bennett C, Emily Handley 1B, Laura Winter DP, Hannah Webster LF, Hannah Welch SS, Lydia Book CF, Genesis Mead 2B
Leland & Gray lineup: Ansley Henderson SS, Catherine Shine CF, Hannah Landers LF, Makaila Morse 3B, Ainsley Meyer C, Ruthie Wright RF, Ava LeCours 2B, Hannah Greenwood 1B, Mary Sanderson DP