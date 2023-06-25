BRATTLEBORO — Coach John Dimick is one of the selectees that will be inducted into the Brattleboro High School/Brattleboro Union High School Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2023 later this year.
BUHS dropped the sport of cross country running in the early 1970s, but teachers Bill Stone and Dimick reintroduced the sport of cross country as a club sport. The following season cross country was given varsity status and Dimick was named head coach. He served from 1986-2018 as head varsity coach for both boys and girls.
Dimick’s boys teams won the Division I state champions in 1992 and 1997 and were runners-up 1993 and 1998. The boys teams also qualified for the New England Championships in 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2002, 2004 and 2008. His girls team was DI runners-up in 1992 and qualified for the New England championships.
Dimick’s teams won SVL/MVL multiple team Championships: Southern Vermont League (SVL) Boys Team Champions in 1989,1990,1991,1992,1993,1994 and Marble Valley League (MVL) champions in 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2016, 2017. Dimick’s girls teams won SVL Championships in 1991 and 1992 and MVL championships in 2016 and 2017.
Dimick served as the Cross-Country Marble Valley League Commissioner from 2008 to 2018. He was awarded “The Marble Valley League Lifetime Achievement Award” in 2018.
He received the National Federation Interscholastic Coaches Association, NIFICA Distinguished Service Award for Cross Country in 1993.
During his years at BUHS, Dimick coached many great high school runners. A few notables include: Jason Dunklee — Vermont State DI champion in 1990, New England XC Champion 1990, ninth place finisher in the 1991 Kinney Foot Locker Regional Championship. Dunklee ran at Dartmouth College and competed in the United States Junior World Cross Country Championship in Barcelona, Spain; Ben Copans — VT DI individual state champion in 1992; Jordan Peeples — VT DI state individual state champion in 2005; Sarah Lange — VT DI individual state champion in 2007, fourth place in the New England Championships, Gatorade Runner of the Year in 2007; Amy Springer — twice runner–up at the DI state championships; Jon Kulas — three varsity sports in one season, soccer, field goal kicker for the football team, and fifth place in the state DI Cross Country Championships qualifying to compete in the New England’s; Isaac Freitas-Eagan — MVL individual champion 2016, 2017, New England Qualifier.
Dimick’s expertise comes from a long and distinguished distance running career. He won the 1979 USTFF National Marathon Championship at the Mardi Gras Marathon in 1979 in 2:11:53. He ran in the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in 1976, 1980 and qualified in 1983. Dimick has been inducted into the University of Vermont Athletic Hall of Fame in 1984 for cross country, track and field, and Nordic skiing. He is a member of the Run Vermont Hall of Fame (2017) for Distance Running and Marathon. He was awarded the Vermont Leaders in Fitness and Sports 1998.