TOWNSHEND — The Dingers for Dylan fundraiser is scheduled for Thursday at Leland & Gray, with a ceremony starting things off at 4:15 p.m.
The Leland & Gray varsity baseball and softball teams will each host Green Mountain at 4:30 p.m.
During the action, a barbecue picnic will be held and the snack shack will be open. T-shirts will be on sale at $10 apiece.
After those contests, a Home Run Derby will take place on the softball field ($10 for 10 pitches). All proceeds will benefit the Forever a Rebel Award given in memory of Dylan Landers and toward building a new backstop.
Landers, who died from injuries sustained in a car crash at the age of 15 last spring, was honored by the Townshend community on May 18, 2021.
“His spirit will never die in Rebel Nation,” Hannah Landers said to a crowd of 500 while wearing a No. 12 jersey in her brother's honor.
There were 12 seconds of silence for the late sophomore.
“We’re gonna remember Dylan every day. He was a special kid,” said 2021 Leland & Gray baseball coach Marty Testo of his former outfielder. “He was an A-plus person. He was well-liked, funny and quiet. He showed up every day and worked hard. He was raised by great parents.”
Leland & Gray softball roster: Coaches — Tammy Claussen, Bruce Whitman. Players — Bree Beattie, Savannah Cadrin, Rihanna Dryden, Abigail Emerson, Amanda Fontaine, Hannah Greenwood, Abriella Hallock, Ansley Henderson, Hannah Landers, Ava LeCours, Kristen Lowe, Ainsley Meyer, Makaila Morse, Samantha Morse, Mary Sanderson, Catherine Shine, Jacy Stillwagon, Ruth Wright.
Leland & Gray baseball roster: Coaches — Marty Rancourt, John Lonardo, Matt Winkler. Players — Wyatt Beattie, Jeremiah Bloom, Peyton Butynski, Dakota Dunham, Jeremy Graves, Cody Hescock, Theo Kelloway, Riley McCormack, Will O’Brien, Trent Pagach, Alex Parker-Jennings, Parker Richardson, Delano Schmidt, Lucas Stolpp, Matt “Chip” Winkler.