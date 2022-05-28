Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — Chris Dixon spun a no-hitter when the Brattleboro Union High School varsity baseball team rolled to a 17-0 home victory over Hartford in 2001.

“My fastball was working pretty good today, and I was keeping them off-balance with my curveball and my knuckleball,” he said after that performance.

Dixon, who helped himself with three hits and three RBI, struck out four in the five-inning contest. Three Hurricanes reached base in the game, on a pair of errors and one walk.

David Deyo, Kyle Henry and Sean Condon all pounded out multiple hits for the winners. The trio combined to drive in eight runs.

