BRATTLEBORO — In the closest men's basketball league contest on Sunday at the Gibson Aiken Center, Dixon Painters downed Hazel 77-74.
Danny Donoghue and Ryan Roberts each pumped in 20 points for the winners. Kyle Bauer sank four trifectas and finished with 16 points of his own.
Hazel's Tom Manning ended up with 19 points.
Casey Slate scored 20 points as HWP defeated Southern Vermont Sprinkler 58-52. Dylan DeJordy (48 points) and Shane Spivey (30) were on fire when RH Thackston crushed the Marina 99-71. Drew Hastings had 18 points to lead PDSC Law past G.S. Precision 69-51.
Toyota of Greenfield's Brandon Clark, Neal Kaham, Nicholas Kaham, Tyson Dowdy, Jay Malachi and Ronnel Sumlin played lockdown defense during their team's 55-46 win over the Mallers.
In Friday night's action, Light Life Foods topped Brattleboro Subaru 64-59 and Lawton Flooring outscored HWP 65-57. Josh Evans and Roberto Torres each poured in 18 points for Light Life Foods while Brud Sanderson (18 points) had the hot hand for Lawton Flooring.
Standings
Division 1: Hazel 1-1, Dixon Painters 1-1, Scary Hours 0-0.
Division 2: RH Thackston Realtors 3-0, Toyota of Greenfield 2-1, The Marina 1-2, The Mallers 0-3.
Division 3: Light Life Foods 3-0, PDSC 2-1, HWP 2-2, G.S. Precision 1-2, Southern Vermont Sprinkler 1-2, Brattleboro Subaru 1-2, Lawton Flooring 1-2.