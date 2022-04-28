WESTMINSTER — The secret to Grace Wilkinson’s success is partially hidden by her batting helmet.
The senior shortstop, who goes with the same hairstyle each game for good luck, racked up seven total hits in her first two varsity softball contests this spring before running away with Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
“Grace brings a lot of athleticism to the team and could probably play any position on the field. I never have to question her effort. She has a great attitude and sets a good example for the younger players,” said Bellows Falls coach Donald Laurendeau.
Wilkinson was nominated after going 3-for-3 at the plate and driving in five runs to lead the Terriers to a 29-4 rout of Mill River in the season opener. She then went 4-for-4 and had 2 RBI when the Terriers pounded Poultney.
All About Grace
1. Year: Senior
2. Nickname: G
3. Are you superstitious: Yes, I have to have the same hairstyle every game
4. One thing you are looking forward to: Meeting new people next year at college
5. Future plans: I plan to attend Endicott College to pursue a career in nursing
6. Favorite video game: Mario Kart for sure
7. A goal of yours: To become a travel nurse
8. Favorite snack: I love pomegranates
9. Another interest: I like playing field hockey and hanging out with friends
10. Your best softball memory: Tripping over home base my junior year