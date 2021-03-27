BRATTLEBORO — The Dodgers defeated the Pirates 1-0 at Living Memorial Park to capture the 1970 Small Fry League championship.
Kevin Phelps and Wayne Colburn combined on a no-hitter for the champs. David Corbeil threw five shutout innings for the Bucs.
Mark Blake doubled in the winning run in the sixth. Colburn had started it with a single and then Jeff Clarke drew a walk to set the stage for Blake.
Dodgers’ roster: Coaches — Jim Nadeau, Bunny Kerylow. Players — Clifton Nicholas, Tim Kerylow, Todd Kerylow, Andrew Johnson, Stephen Finnell, John Richardson, Mark Blake, Wayne Colburn, Michael Blake, David Cunningham, Jeff Clarke, Keith Phelps, James Curtis, Joseph Parent, Michael Norcia, David Nicholas.
Pirates’ roster: Coach — Wayne Corbeil. Players — Gary Corey, Brian Rabideau, Allen McCarty, William MCCarty, Kerry Bourne, Shawn Bourne, David Corbeil, Mark Witalis, David Sprague, Allen Duckless, Glenn Murphy, James McNulty, Russell Charbonneau, Matthew Anderson, Jera Vinton, Brian Pike.