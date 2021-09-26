BRATTLEBORO — There is really only one emoji that you can use to describe Jenna Dolloph's play on the pitch so far this fall.
It's the flame.
The junior captain was on fire during the Bellows Falls varsity girls soccer team's 2-1 victory over Long Trail, converting on a penalty kick and later scoring on a breakaway down the stretch. That performance was good enough for 472 votes and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
"She is an amazing athlete. Go Jenna!!" wrote Julie Kenyon on her online ballot.
Bellows Falls running back Jed Lober, Brattleboro midfielder Magnus von Krusenstiern and Dolloph are now in the running for athlete of the fall season and a $25 gift certificate from The Marina.
This week’s nominees are shown below. In order to vote, simply go to www.facebook.com/brattlebororeformer and “like” your choice by Sunday at 9 a.m.
Abby Towle
When the Leland & Gray varsity girls soccer team crushed Mill River 10-1, she led the way with four goals.
Kiki McNary
She tallied twice to lead the Brattleboro varsity girls soccer team to a 2-1 Homecoming victory over Springfield.
Harrison Gleim
The Bellows Falls Union High School running back scored three touchdowns during his team's 56-0 rout of Fair Haven.
Reese Croutworst
Twin Valley's eighth-grade sensation had a hat-trick during her varsity girls soccer team's 3-2 win over Long Trail in the opening round of the John Werner Tournament.
Brooke Pagach
The sophomore recorded her third hat-trick of the season during Hinsdale's varsity girls soccer match against Pittsfield.