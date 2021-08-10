How do you make a million dollars selling $5 lift tickets? See below for the answer...
As many of you know, work to keep the Brattleboro Ski Hill open occurs year round. In late March (sometimes April), there’s a bit to do after the lift carries skiers and riders for the final ride of the year. Several weeks after that, we have the Spring Work Bee. That’s when we put the call out for volunteers to come take all the Tees off the cable, store all the fencing, put away all the snowmaking gear, move all the park features to storage, move all our gear out of the warming hut — all the various tasks that button the operation up until next winter.
During July and August, there are a variety of inspectors that need to be met (and paid) to ensure we are safe and compliant with the state regulations. As you might imagine, safety is safety and we abide by the same rules, and pay for the same inspections, as the big hills (you know, the ones that charge $80 to $200 for a lift ticket).
This year, the Brattleboro Ski Hill Board knew we were due for a significant overhaul of our Bombardier Groomer. We planned for it with a significant line item in our yearly budget. As you may by now be expecting to hear (read, actually), the estimate came back considerably above our budget line.
This may have been OK in a different year, as we (the Board) are a fairly prudent bunch and have managed to hold onto a bit of cash for occasions such as this one. The reality is that last January we suffered a catastrophic failure of our snowmaking pump. Some of you may remember that, as you were very supportive with donations at that time. But still, the pump and associated electric was very expensive and we needed to combine your donations with some reserved cash and a loan to become operational again.
The bottom line (literally) is the sum of paying for routine inspections, taking care of routine maintenance of the lift, some significant and overdue maintenance on the groomer and taking care of the pump loan.
It adds up to about $30,000 to keep our ski hill operational. We are writing some grants, spending some of our cash reserve and putting out the call to you all — we are very confident that by all pulling together we can take care of this and look forward to another fun winter off skiing and riding.
Many thanks to all who help to keep this special piece of Brattleboro going.
Oh, and how do you make a million dollars selling $5 lift tickets? Start with two million and start it in an amazing community that knows what it likes and generously supports it!
Please consider making a donation at the GoFundMe site https://www.gofundme.com/f/ski-hill-groomer-and-snowmaking-expenses?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1.
Or Send a check to: Living Memorial Snow Sports, PO Box 1945, Brattleboro, Vt., 05302.
Or contact: brattleboroskihill@gmail.com.