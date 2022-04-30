WESTMINSTER — John Dunbar won the 1991 Knights of Columbus Vermont State Boys’ Decathlon title at Bellows Falls Union High School, beating runner-up Michael Middleton by 121 points.
“I never thought I’d ever compete in a decathlon and now I’m the best in the state,” said Dunbar after the event. “It really hasn’t hit me yet.”
The Westminster resident, who attended Vermont Academy at the time, won the shot put with a heave of 38-1 and was second in the high jump.
Springfield’s Tracy Guilford finished first in the Girls’ Heptathlon, which was also being held on Hadley Field at that time. BF’s Tatha Wells and Sara Bisbee placed third and eighth, respectively.