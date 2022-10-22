BRATTLEBORO — Jason Dunklee became the third runner with his surname to win a cross-country state title for Brattleboro, prevailing in 1990 to join uncles Everett and Stan.
He won every race but two that season, losing by just three seconds at the Essex Invitational and placing 12th at Northeast Regionals. He was just the fourth Vermonter ever to win the New England meet.
“This is incredible. It’s really incredible,” said Dunklee after finishing ahead of the fastest males in Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Connecticut. “This is something I’ve dreamed of, but I never expected to happen.”
The Colonel boys earned the silver medal at states that season, behind champion Essex. Dunklee broke the state record with a time of 15:58, while teammates John Spinney (16th), Dan Rote (17th), Ben Copans (20th) and John Hannon (37th) rounded out Brattleboro’s top five.