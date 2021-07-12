BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School Athletic Hall of Fame (officially the BHS/BUHS Athletic Hall of Fame) will hold an induction ceremony for the Class of 2021 at a banquet at Post 5 American Legion at 6 p.m. on April 2, 2022.
The 2021 class is made up of David Lantz, the school’s 1970-1974 girls tennis team, Geoff (Jeff) Sather, Ben Gilbert, Art Freeman, Frank Taylor, Jason Dunklee, Drew Richards, Kari Greenbaum, and Ann Wheelock.
Richards was a three-sport standout at BUHS. Known primarily for the art of ski-jumping, he spent winter semesters of his sophomore, junior and senior years studying at the National Sports Academy in Lake Placid. He graduated with the highest GPA of all the boys in his class.
He was just 12 when he accomplished the “jump of a lifetime,” winning the overall title at an Eastern Union ski jumping tournament in Laconia, N.H. Competing as a 16-year-old, he took on the Austrians at the 71st annual Fred H. Memorial Ski Jumping Tournament in Brattleboro and finished third. The following year at the 72nd annual Harris Hill jump, Richards placed second. As a junior at BUHS, he competed in his first U.S. Olympic trials, finishing ninth and joined the U.S Developmental Ski Team. By his senior year, he was one of the top junior ski jumpers in the nation.
Richards was an accomplished soccer player for BUHS, being named to the 1994 Vermont All-State boys soccer team as a midfielder. He was selected for the 21st annual Lion’s Cup Twin State Soccer Cup. Tennis was another sport where Richards excelled. As the Colonels’ No. 1 singles player, Richards led the Division I boys’ tennis team to the Vermont State title his senior year.
At graduation, he was awarded the Austine Prize, Lunsburg Prize and Stolte Cup. Although he was being heralded as “the next great American ski jumper,” Richards decided to go to college instead of seeking an Olympic Team berth.
Jason Dunklee
By the end of his first season on the cross-country team in his sophomore year, Dunklee placed second in the Southern Vermont League Boys’ championship. As a junior in 1990, he achieved what only three previous Vermonters had achieved, winning the New England Cross Country Running Championship. He was unstoppable that year, winning the Vermont State Cross-country title and two weeks later prevailing in the New England meet held in Manchester, N.H.
He then went on to New York City, his first visit, to race at the Kinney Northeast Regional Championships at Van Cortlandt Park. This race was a qualifier for the National High School Championships and Dunklee finished 12th. He was named to the High School All-American honorable mention team by Harrier, a national running magazine. He was one of only 50 runners in the country that were honored.
A rival coach, Eric Evans of Putney School, would write a letter to the editor of the Brattleboro Reformer (Nov. 21, 1990) stating that, “Rarely has a high school runner combined the qualities of innate talent, hard work, and outstanding personal characteristics, the way that Jason Dunklee of Brattleboro has this season. An example of how Jason is respected and liked by his peers was evident at the recent Vermont State meet when the Bellows Falls and Putney School runners encouraged him as vociferously as his Brattleboro teammates during Dunklee’s Division I race.”
As a senior, Dunklee was the premiere distance runner in Vermont — being named Gatorade Circle of Champions boys’ track athlete of the year. He qualified for New Englands, chose to run both the 1,600 and the 3,000, placing second in the 3,000 despite a nagging groin injury.
He went on to compete at Dartmouth College and in the U. S. Junior National Championships in Oregon in 1993 where he placed sixth and earned a spot on the U.S. Team to compete in the Junior World Cross Country Championships in Bilbao, Spain. He finished in 2:49:26 in the New York Marathon and 2:48 in the Boston Marathon.
The committee will highlight the other members of the 2021 Class in future editions.