BRATTLEBORO — After going 7-2-5 during the regular season, the 1990 Brattleboro Union High School varsity field hockey team beat Mount Anthony Union 1-0 in five overtimes in a Division 1 quarterfinal. The Colonels would then fall to Colchester 3-2 in three overtimes in a semifinal.

Sarah Duzinski, who finished up with five assists, won the inaugural Jennifer Wells Award — named for a BUHS athlete who had died a year earlier while awaiting a heart and lung transplant — at the team’s banquet at the American Legion. Also earning hardware were: Michelle Cusick (Coaches’ Award), Melissa Stewart (Most Improved), Carla Lewis (Colonel Award) and Kari Greenbaum (MVP).

“Jen Wells was never a great technical player, but she played hard and had fun,” coach Sherryl Libardoni said. “Sarah played the same way.”

Four-year awards went to Karin Walker, Gabrielle Glick, Lewis, Duzinski, Cusick and Greenbaum. Denise Brown was named the junior varsity team’s Most Improved Player.

